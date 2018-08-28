Dancing on Ice: Celebrities including Gemma Collins and Brian McFadden practice skating on Romford rink

Gemma Collins is one of the celebrities who has been practicing her ice skating skills at a rink in Romford for Dancing on Ice 2019. Photo: PA / Ian West PA Wire/PA Images

Romford’s ice rink has been selected for a number of celebrities to learn the ropes ahead of the launch of ITV’s Dancing on Ice in January 2019.

For the past few weeks, celebrities have been picking up the key ice skating skills that will see them through ITV’s 10 week show at Everyone Active’s Sapphire Ice and Leisure centre in Western Road.

Brian McFadden, Didi Conn, Gemma Collins, James Jordan, Jane Danson, Mark Little, Melody Thornton, Richard Blackwood, Ryan Sidebottom, Saara Alton, Saira Kham and Wes Nelson are the stars taking part in the 2019 show.

“We’re proud that Sapphire Ice and Leisure has been chosen as one of the venues for celebrities to train for Dancing on Ice,” said Chloe Ledger, Everyone Active, general manager.

“I’m so excited to see their progress and I know the whole team will be behind them throughout the show.”