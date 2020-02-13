Search

Advanced search

Dancers find their happy feet at Havering Dance Festival

PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 February 2020

Performers find their happy feet at the fantastic Havering Dance Festival. Picture: Clive Thompson

Performers find their happy feet at the fantastic Havering Dance Festival. Picture: Clive Thompson

Clive Thompson

Back for the second year running, performers at the Havering Dance Festival wowed audiences with everything from ballet to Bharatanatyam at Havering College.

Performers find their happy feet at the fantastic Havering Dance Festival. Picture: Clive ThompsonPerformers find their happy feet at the fantastic Havering Dance Festival. Picture: Clive Thompson

More than 200 dancers from Havering Theatre and youth groups as well as breakthrough artists and industry professionals took part, sharing ideas and showcasing routines on February 7 and 8.

You may also want to watch:

Different dance companies came together for workshops during the day and worked with international dance artists Alejandro Martinez, Louisanne Wong from Esprit Concrete, and Dollie Henry, director of BopJAZZ Theatre Dance Company, who also appeared in a guest professional performance on Saturday.

The workshops gave dancers the chance to collaborate and combine their creativity as well as getting an insight into the professional world of dance.

Dance groups also had the opportunity to network with other schools and companies in the "networking zone", where each took turns in the hot seat, to their stories, experiences and inspirations from the world of dance, before the main performance at the end of the day.

Horizons Dance Company, a youth dance company based at the college, hosted and helped with the running of the festival and performed themselves.

Most Read

Gallows Corner Toyota Garage and Romford M&S among top 10 most expensive property sales in Havering last year

Hillside Care Home in Harold Hill has been sold for £3.7million. Picture: Google

Large cannabis factory discovered in Elm Park

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Elm Park. Picture: MPS Havering

Empty Collier Row shopfront once home to squatters looking to open as takeaway restaurant

The empty storefront at 1 Chase Cross Road is seeking permission to open as a restaurant and cafe. Picture: Google Maps

‘Brilliantly funny, caring and kind’: Tributes paid to former Upminster headteacher after ‘sudden and unexpected’ death

Dr David Parry, a former headteacher at Coopers' Company & Coborn School in Upminster, died on Sunday, February 9. Picture: Coopers' Company and Coborn School.

Council tax set to rise by nearly 4 per cent

Council tax is set to rise by nearly 4 per cent, as per new budget proposals. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Most Read

Gallows Corner Toyota Garage and Romford M&S among top 10 most expensive property sales in Havering last year

Hillside Care Home in Harold Hill has been sold for £3.7million. Picture: Google

Large cannabis factory discovered in Elm Park

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Elm Park. Picture: MPS Havering

Empty Collier Row shopfront once home to squatters looking to open as takeaway restaurant

The empty storefront at 1 Chase Cross Road is seeking permission to open as a restaurant and cafe. Picture: Google Maps

‘Brilliantly funny, caring and kind’: Tributes paid to former Upminster headteacher after ‘sudden and unexpected’ death

Dr David Parry, a former headteacher at Coopers' Company & Coborn School in Upminster, died on Sunday, February 9. Picture: Coopers' Company and Coborn School.

Council tax set to rise by nearly 4 per cent

Council tax is set to rise by nearly 4 per cent, as per new budget proposals. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Latest from the Romford Recorder

McMahon identifies where Daggers need to improve in clash with leaders Barrow

Sam Deering in action against Stockport County. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch endure a tricky week of results

Charlie and Mark Stimson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 2nd November 2019

Rising tennis star Sargeant looks to raise the bar after bagging Sports Competitor of the year

Jordan Sargeant won the Sports Competitor of the year (Pic: Ronald Cook)

OnTee golf app making booking easier

Julia Engstrom shows her support for OnTee

Romford record back-to-back wins with youngsters handed chances by manager Tamplin

Romford striker Louie Theophanous on the ball against Brentwood Town (Pic: George Tewkesbury)
Drive 24