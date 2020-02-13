Dancers find their happy feet at Havering Dance Festival

Performers find their happy feet at the fantastic Havering Dance Festival. Picture: Clive Thompson Clive Thompson

Back for the second year running, performers at the Havering Dance Festival wowed audiences with everything from ballet to Bharatanatyam at Havering College.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Performers find their happy feet at the fantastic Havering Dance Festival. Picture: Clive Thompson Performers find their happy feet at the fantastic Havering Dance Festival. Picture: Clive Thompson

More than 200 dancers from Havering Theatre and youth groups as well as breakthrough artists and industry professionals took part, sharing ideas and showcasing routines on February 7 and 8.

You may also want to watch:

Different dance companies came together for workshops during the day and worked with international dance artists Alejandro Martinez, Louisanne Wong from Esprit Concrete, and Dollie Henry, director of BopJAZZ Theatre Dance Company, who also appeared in a guest professional performance on Saturday.

The workshops gave dancers the chance to collaborate and combine their creativity as well as getting an insight into the professional world of dance.

Dance groups also had the opportunity to network with other schools and companies in the "networking zone", where each took turns in the hot seat, to their stories, experiences and inspirations from the world of dance, before the main performance at the end of the day.

Horizons Dance Company, a youth dance company based at the college, hosted and helped with the running of the festival and performed themselves.