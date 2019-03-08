Upminster dance and theatre group raises more than £1,500 for autism charity
PUBLISHED: 11:30 18 April 2019
Zoe Robinson
An Upminster dance and theatre group raised more than £1,500 for children with autism at its annual ‘Be Our Guest’ fun day.
Members, parents and friends of JSD Dance and Musical Theatre helped to raise money for the National Autistic Society, with students supporting the cause throughout the week by wearing their favourites colours to classes and buying cakes.
Gemma Walczyk, who runs the group with her business partner Julie McAuley, said: “The day went well, despite the cold weather!
“At 'Be Our Guest' we had people from all over the community pop in and spend their pennies and pounds!
“It was nice to see lots of happy faces enjoying the event – especially when 'Jeremy' the Panda came in! We can't thank everybody who took part enough for all of their support.
“I would like to thank every single one of our helpers on the day including our staff who stayed for the whole day and exceeded themselves once again! And special mention to all the businesses and individuals who donated to our raffle.
“My highlight of the day was seeing people enjoying themselves, but also seeing people come together to support a cause very close to my heart; the more awareness we can raise, the more understanding there will be.”