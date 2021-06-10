Damian White: 'Hub to bring voluntary sector and council together'

Opinion

Published: 2:45 PM June 10, 2021

Havering Council's former housing office in Chippenham Road, Harold Hill has been turned into use as a community hub. - Credit: Google

Throughout the awful coronavirus pandemic I’ve been amazed by the generosity of so many Havering residents who have volunteered their time to help us tackle lockdowns, restrictions, vaccinations and more.

Havering people volunteering their time to help others, and willingness to do their bit by following government guidance and getting vaccinated, have helped us pull through the biggest health crisis in our lives.

This positive attitude has helped keep our charity and community sector flourishing. Ensuring that the council supports these efforts in the future is one of the reasons why we’ve launched the first of a series of community hubs designed to bring the council and voluntary sector closer together.

Councillor Damian White is inviting residents to take a minute to remember the Covid-19 victims. - Credit: Mark Sepple

We want to make it easier for residents in Havering to access council services.

The first new hub in Harold Hill is just the start of this. At the hub, you’ll be able to get advice and support on helping to find a job, access free wi-fi and equipment, find training and skills opportunities, as well as enjoy many social activities.

Looking forward to step four on the roadmap, we must be realistic and acknowledge that Covid-19 hasn’t gone away.

You may also want to watch:

Many people under 30 haven't received their first jab yet, and variants of the virus means that we must remain on our guard. The hands, face, space and fresh air message is as relevant now as it has been at any time over the last year.