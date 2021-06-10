News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Opinion

Damian White: 'Hub to bring voluntary sector and council together'

Logo Icon

Damian White, leader, Havering Council

Published: 2:45 PM June 10, 2021   
Havering Council's former housing office in Chippenham Road, Harold Hill

Havering Council's former housing office in Chippenham Road, Harold Hill has been turned into use as a community hub. - Credit: Google

Throughout the awful coronavirus pandemic I’ve been amazed by the generosity of so many Havering residents who have volunteered their time to help us tackle lockdowns, restrictions, vaccinations and more.

Havering people volunteering their time to help others, and willingness to do their bit by following government guidance and getting vaccinated, have helped us pull through the biggest health crisis in our lives.

This positive attitude has helped keep our charity and community sector flourishing. Ensuring that the council supports these efforts in the future is one of the reasons why we’ve launched the first of a series of community hubs designed to bring the council and voluntary sector closer together.

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council. Picture: Mark Sepple/Havering Council

Councillor Damian White is inviting residents to take a minute to remember the Covid-19 victims. - Credit: Mark Sepple

We want to make it easier for residents in Havering to access council services.

The first new hub in Harold Hill is just the start of this. At the hub, you’ll be able to get advice and support on helping to find a job, access free wi-fi and equipment, find training and skills opportunities, as well as enjoy many social activities.

Looking forward to step four on the roadmap, we must be realistic and acknowledge that Covid-19 hasn’t gone away.

You may also want to watch:

Many people under 30 haven't received their first jab yet, and variants of the virus means that we must remain on our guard. The hands, face, space and fresh air message is as relevant now as it has been at any time over the last year.

Most Read

  1. 1 Patient gets £12k in out-of-court settlement with Romford dental practice
  2. 2 Love Island star Kem Cetinay says Romford's Array to open 'in three weeks'
  3. 3 Partial solar eclipse set for our skies - but people warned of dangers
  1. 4 MP constituency boundaries in Havering recommended to change
  2. 5 Verdict: Romford father's shooting was 'lawful killing', jurors rule
  3. 6 People in hospital after Collier Row collision
  4. 7 Councillor hails junction improvement after 'years of problems'
  5. 8 Havering students secure places at University of Oxford summer school
  6. 9 Havering home care service awarded 'outstanding' rating
  7. 10 Some of the best places to get fish and chips in Havering
Coronavirus
Havering Council
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shops and pubs reopened last week in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Picture by

Havering Council | Opinion

Andrew Rosindell: 'Time for Havering to take back control'

Andrew Rosindell MP, Romford

Logo Icon
boys jumping into a dirty lake at an obstacle course in Romford.

Mental Health

Romford teenagers raised thousands in memory of friend

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
a scarecrow version of a grand national jockey jumping over a hedge

Village scarecrow competition joint winners announced

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 09/09/15 of Queen Elizabeth II, who is to make history when she becomes the first B

Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus