'Hornchurch's FA Trophy victory provided a real boost after a difficult year'

Published: 4:30 PM August 19, 2021

Players and staff from Hornchurch FC are met by council leader Damian White and Havering mayor John Mylod - Credit: Ken Mears

Earlier this month I was so proud to be able to celebrate the amazing achievement of Hornchurch FC winning the FA Trophy for the first time in their history.

It was great to see residents flock to the streets to show their support as Hornchurch players proudly showed off the trophy during an open top bus victory parade, organised by the council.

I was delighted to join the players, managerial staff and club officials at the end of this tour to celebrate.

Their victory provided a real boost after a difficult year. The team’s perseverance reminded me of the resilience shown by colleagues and the community over the last 16 months in dealing with the demands of the coronavirus pandemic.

Damian White says Havering are offering free swimming sessions for young people during holidays - Credit: Havering Council

To help encourage a future generation of local athletes we are offering free swimming sessions for young people during every school holiday until summer next year. Children in care in Havering can now also get free access to council-run leisure facilities to help improve their wellbeing and fitness.

Keeping fit has never been so important with Covid-19 infections in Havering remaining high.

To help keep this awful virus in check we must keep on doing our bit. Getting both our jabs is the single most important thing we can do to help us to get our lives back on track.

Lastly, congratulations to all pupils who received their A Level and GCSE results last week. Please know, whatever your next steps, the council is on your side.