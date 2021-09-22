Damian White: 'Help us to keep Havering clear by joining clean-ups and reporting fly-tips'

Opinion

Published: 4:45 PM September 22, 2021

The last year and a half has been a tough time for all, including Havering Council staff, and that has impacted our services - including our work to keep Havering clean.

That's why we launched our Autumn Blitz last week.

It’s designed to make sure our streets get back to how they should be. It will focus on street cleaning, weeding, grass cutting, litter picking, enforcement of environmental issues, graffiti and jet washing.

Council teams started their work in the north of the borough and will then work their way down to Rainham. However, key areas such as busy high streets, council estates and parks will still see the normal cleaning routines.

Damian White wants the community to get involved with Autumn Blitz - Credit: Havering Council

You can help us by getting involved with community clean-ups, reporting fly-tips and helping us stop those uncaring people who think nothing of dropping waste from their car or dumping rubbish on the pavement.

Together we can help people feel safe walking along streets in Havering that aren't covered in litter, blighted with graffiti or suffering dog mess on the pavement.

We’ve stood together in the pandemic and it would be great if that community spirit continues to help us through the recovery.

I’m proud of our borough and the news this month that Havering Council has been shortlisted for Council of the Year in the Inside Housing UK Housing Awards 2021 is great recognition for so much hard work throughout the pandemic.

Our Autumn Blitz is one way of making sure residents can be proud too.