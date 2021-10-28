News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Havering-atte-Bower school hosts Cuppa for Care event

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 11:25 AM October 28, 2021   
Dame Tipping Primary School

Left to right: Jensen Clayden, head girl Katie Snow, head boy Tom Marshall and Aston Clayden. - Credit: Dame Tipping Primary School

A Havering-atte-Bower school has raised money in aid of a Havering hospice by hosting a Cuppa for Care event.  

Dame Tipping Primary School managed to raise more than £210 for Saint Francis Hospice, an amount which will cover eight hours of care on the ward.  

Saint Francis Hospice supports people with life-limiting illness across Havering, as well as their carers and family, completely free of charge.  

The 97-pupil school called on parents and children to sell homemade cakes and bakes in return for a donation to the hospice.  

Head of Dame Tipping primary school, Stephen Ley, said: “As a school, we really want to be part of the local community and Saint Francis is a charity which is a really prominent part of the village and Havering as a whole.  

Dame Tipping Primary School

Head of Dame Tipping Primary School Mr Ley with chief exeuctive of Life Trust Julian Dutnall. - Credit: Dame Tipping Primary School

You may also want to watch:

“The work they do fits really well with the school's core value of demonstrating 'heartfelt compassion', therefore we are proud to work with and support Saint Francis Hospice.” 

For details on how to host your own Cuppa for Care event, visit sfh.org.uk/cuppa-for-care.

Most Read

  1. 1 East London police officer charged with rape
  2. 2 Liverpool Street to Shenfield line suspended as person hit by train
  3. 3 Brentwood deaths: Teen charged with double murder to appear in court
  1. 4 Upminster chef named best in the country with award
  2. 5 'Important' ATMs removed from Romford shopping mall
  3. 6 ATMs to be reinstalled in shopping mall in 'more prominent location'
  4. 7 Brentwood Halloween event cancelled following tragic deaths
  5. 8 End 8am scramble to secure GP appointments, watchdog warns
  6. 9 Romford man gets community order for causing pensioner's crash death
  7. 10 Covid-19 cases surge in Havering, latest figures reveal
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Romford M&S

Video

Romford’s M&S staff go viral with Thriller dance TikTok video

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Havering incident appeal

Woman dies after car crash near Upminster

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to a collision in Mawney Road, Romford on Sunday, November 29. Picture: Met Polic

Two in hospital after crash in Upminster involving 'stolen' van

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
How Romford are you quiz

Quiz

How Romford are you? Test yourself with our quiz

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon