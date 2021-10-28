Havering-atte-Bower school hosts Cuppa for Care event
- Credit: Dame Tipping Primary School
A Havering-atte-Bower school has raised money in aid of a Havering hospice by hosting a Cuppa for Care event.
Dame Tipping Primary School managed to raise more than £210 for Saint Francis Hospice, an amount which will cover eight hours of care on the ward.
Saint Francis Hospice supports people with life-limiting illness across Havering, as well as their carers and family, completely free of charge.
The 97-pupil school called on parents and children to sell homemade cakes and bakes in return for a donation to the hospice.
Head of Dame Tipping primary school, Stephen Ley, said: “As a school, we really want to be part of the local community and Saint Francis is a charity which is a really prominent part of the village and Havering as a whole.
You may also want to watch:
“The work they do fits really well with the school's core value of demonstrating 'heartfelt compassion', therefore we are proud to work with and support Saint Francis Hospice.”
For details on how to host your own Cuppa for Care event, visit sfh.org.uk/cuppa-for-care.
Most Read
- 1 East London police officer charged with rape
- 2 Liverpool Street to Shenfield line suspended as person hit by train
- 3 Brentwood deaths: Teen charged with double murder to appear in court
- 4 Upminster chef named best in the country with award
- 5 'Important' ATMs removed from Romford shopping mall
- 6 ATMs to be reinstalled in shopping mall in 'more prominent location'
- 7 Brentwood Halloween event cancelled following tragic deaths
- 8 End 8am scramble to secure GP appointments, watchdog warns
- 9 Romford man gets community order for causing pensioner's crash death
- 10 Covid-19 cases surge in Havering, latest figures reveal