Havering-atte-Bower school hosts Cuppa for Care event

Published: 11:25 AM October 28, 2021

Left to right: Jensen Clayden, head girl Katie Snow, head boy Tom Marshall and Aston Clayden. - Credit: Dame Tipping Primary School

A Havering-atte-Bower school has raised money in aid of a Havering hospice by hosting a Cuppa for Care event.

Dame Tipping Primary School managed to raise more than £210 for Saint Francis Hospice, an amount which will cover eight hours of care on the ward.

Saint Francis Hospice supports people with life-limiting illness across Havering, as well as their carers and family, completely free of charge.

The 97-pupil school called on parents and children to sell homemade cakes and bakes in return for a donation to the hospice.

Head of Dame Tipping primary school, Stephen Ley, said: “As a school, we really want to be part of the local community and Saint Francis is a charity which is a really prominent part of the village and Havering as a whole.

Head of Dame Tipping Primary School Mr Ley with chief exeuctive of Life Trust Julian Dutnall. - Credit: Dame Tipping Primary School

“The work they do fits really well with the school's core value of demonstrating 'heartfelt compassion', therefore we are proud to work with and support Saint Francis Hospice.”

For details on how to host your own Cuppa for Care event, visit sfh.org.uk/cuppa-for-care.