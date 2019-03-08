Search

Advanced search

Video

'You have ripped away a bright future': Jodie Chesney's family pay tribute to Dagenham scout killed in unprovoked Harold Hill attack

PUBLISHED: 17:49 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:49 07 November 2019

Jodie Chesney with dad Peter Chesney. The 17-year-old was fatally stabbed in the back in Harold Hill on March 1. Picture: Met Police

Jodie Chesney with dad Peter Chesney. The 17-year-old was fatally stabbed in the back in Harold Hill on March 1. Picture: Met Police

Archant

The family of a Dagenham scout who was brutally murdered in an unprovoked attack have said they will never be able to come to terms with her death.

Jodie Chesney, 17, was fatally stabbed in the back in Harold Hill on March 1. Picture: Met PoliceJodie Chesney, 17, was fatally stabbed in the back in Harold Hill on March 1. Picture: Met Police

Jodie Chesney, 17, was fatally stabbed in the back when she was with a group of friends in Amy's Park, St Neot's Road, Harold Hill.

Today, (Thursday, 7 November) Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, of Hillfoot Road, Collier Row, and a 17-year-old from Barking, were found guilty of her murder.

They will be sentenced at The Old Bailey on Monday, November 18.

Jodie's father Peter Chesney said in an impact statement: "The murder of my beloved daughter has destroyed my life and the full extent as to how this has affected my family and me cannot possibly be explained simply in words.

Jodie as a child. The 17-year-old was fatally stabbed in the back in Harold Hill on March 1. Picture: Met PoliceJodie as a child. The 17-year-old was fatally stabbed in the back in Harold Hill on March 1. Picture: Met Police

"I have no idea how I am going to continue with my life or even come to terms with the loss."

Peter set up a charity, the Jodie Chesney Foundation, aimed at taking action to steer young people away from knife crime.

Jodie's sister Lucy, added: "I am only 20 years old and already I am dreading my life rather than looking forward to it.

"Jodie was not only my sister, she was my best friend.

Jodie Chesney in a gold dress at prom. Picture: Met PoliceJodie Chesney in a gold dress at prom. Picture: Met Police

"Losing her is like losing half of myself.

"We went through everything together and she was always there for me and always putting everyone before herself. She gave me a type of love I will never feel again.

"I am anxious about everything: leaving the house, staying in the house, meeting people.

"If someone as good and pure as Jodie could be murdered, it could happen to anyone and I spend everywhere I go looking over my shoulder because of it.

"Jodie will be greatly missed and the people who caused such tragedy to a whole family should hang their head in shame.

"You have ripped away a bright future that was destined to make a change to many lives."

Det Ch Insp Dave Whellams led the investigation into Jodie's murder.

He said: "I would like to pay tribute to Jodie, who was clearly a wonderful and joyful young woman with so much to offer the world.

"The testimonies to her character and kindness have been a source of sadness as well as a celebration of a life that touched so many.

"This is among the saddest cases I have led and I can only hope that today's verdict has provided a modest sense of justice for her family and friends.

"This is a case which has affected not only those in the local area, but throughout London and nationally.

"The death of any young person by knife violence is a terrible event, and we must all work together to stop this from ruining the lives of more young people.

"Jodie was not in the wrong place at the wrong time, she was simply living her life as a teenager should - carefree and with her friends.

Related articles

Most Read

Hornchurch primary school’s safeguarding methods questioned after SEN child found ‘wandering the streets in the dark’ after Halloween party

RJ Mitchell Primary School in Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Jodie Chesney trial: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old found guilty of killing Dagenham girl scout

Jodie Chesney at London Pride 2018. Picture: Chesney family

Romford Mothercare will close as administrators plan phased closure of 79 UK shops

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

Shoppers enjoy sweet treats at opening of Mr P’s Cornershop in Collier Row

Owners Bhavini Patel and Rahul Patel with TOWIE'�S Ricky Rayment outside the shop to celebrate the opening of Mr P's Cornershop. Picture: Melissa Page

Romford Mothercare shop at risk of closure

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Hornchurch primary school’s safeguarding methods questioned after SEN child found ‘wandering the streets in the dark’ after Halloween party

RJ Mitchell Primary School in Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Jodie Chesney trial: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old found guilty of killing Dagenham girl scout

Jodie Chesney at London Pride 2018. Picture: Chesney family

Romford Mothercare will close as administrators plan phased closure of 79 UK shops

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

Shoppers enjoy sweet treats at opening of Mr P’s Cornershop in Collier Row

Owners Bhavini Patel and Rahul Patel with TOWIE'�S Ricky Rayment outside the shop to celebrate the opening of Mr P's Cornershop. Picture: Melissa Page

Romford Mothercare shop at risk of closure

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Jodie Chesney trial: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old found guilty of killing Dagenham girl scout

Jodie Chesney at London Pride 2018. Picture: Chesney family

Wigham wants Romford & Gidea Park to show patience in difficult away test

Jordan Wigham, head coach of Romford, gives a team talk. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Daggers draw neighbours Barking in Essex Senior Cup

Peter Taylor looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford boss Martin admitted they would have taken a point beforehand

Danny Nesbitt of Romford scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Romford vs Soham Town Rangers, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 2nd November 2019

‘You have ripped away a bright future’: Jodie Chesney’s family pay tribute to Dagenham scout killed in unprovoked Harold Hill attack

Jodie Chesney with dad Peter Chesney. The 17-year-old was fatally stabbed in the back in Harold Hill on March 1. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists