Charity creates support network to mentor parents and carers across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering

Published: 7:00 AM January 8, 2021

Training for the Champions Support Network is to start on January 19. Pictured are participants in another of the charity's programmes - SW!TCH. - Credit: Lifeline Projects

A support network programme has been launched for parents and carers across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering.

The brainchild of Dagenham organisation Lifeline Projects - a charity that empowers the lives of the most vulnerable by running confidence building programmes - the Champions Support Network is designed to get parents and carers helping each other.

Running in the form of online workshops led by Dr Anne Smith, the premise is to train parents and carers to become Champion Peer Mentors for others who may be at risk of issues such as youth violence, exploitation and grooming.

The idea is to create a supportive cycle where the complex problems faced by parents and carers can be resolved with the guidance of others who have been appropriately trained.

In that vein, training will begin via Zoom on January 19, running on a number of dates until the end of the month.

The aim of the charity is to train 15 participants to become Champion Peer Mentors by the end of January. After that they will then support up to four families with education, legal, health and social care issues.

You may also want to watch:

Improving communication at home, dealing with conflict and gang prevention are amongst the stated aims of the workshops, open to those who care for young people between the ages of 11-24.

Courses are also scheduled for the evening time so as to not deter those who work during the day. They are open to anyone involved in the care of a young person.

Of the programme, charity CEO Nathan Singleton said: “The Champions Support Network will provide a valuable helping hand for parents and carers out there, especially if you sometimes find that raising and caring for a young person is really challenging.

"This programme will provide a support structure that you can rely on and it will be one of the most rewarding experiences you’ll ever have.”

The programme is funded by the Mayor of London Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC), and is part of the Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) strategy to develop resilient families.

To take part, email referrals@lifelineprojects.co.uk.

For further information, visit lifelineprojects.co.uk.