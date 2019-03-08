Dagenham and Romford men arrested on suspicion of burglary after alleged Canterbury cash point robbery

Police car Archant

Men from Dagenham and Romford have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a gang allegedly tried to steal money from a cash point and robbed a shop till in Canterbury.

Kent Police received a report at 2.47am today (Monday, March 25) that a burglary was taking place in a shop in St Dunstan’s Street.

During the incident, damage was caused to the front door of the building, and also to a freestanding cash machine situated inside the shop.

Although nothing was reported stolen from the cash machine, a quantity of money was reported stolen from the shop till.

A short time later Kent Police officers, assisted by officers from the Metropolitan Police, stopped a vehicle and arrested four men in Dagenham.

A 30-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, both from Dagenham, a 30-year-old man from Romford, and a 34-year-old man from Evesham in Worcestershire were all arrested on suspicion of burglary.

They currently remain in custody while enquiries are ongoing.

Witnesses are being sought by officers and anyone who thinks they saw something suspicious in the city centre at the time or shortly before the incident, is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/55469/19.

Alternatively you can call the independent charity, Crimestoppers in Kent, anonymously on 0800 555111.