Dagenham and Rainham MP tours Bexley waste incinerator to present air quality concerns over new plant

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas visited a waste incinerator in Belvedere, Bexley to discuss Cory Engergy's proposals to build a second waste incinerator. Picture: Andrew Achilleos Archant

As part of his campaign against proposals for a new waste incinerator Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas visited an energy park to find out how air quality in Rainham might be impacted by the plans.

Mr Cruddas visited Cory Riverside Energy's (CRE) waste incineration plant on Thursday, April 25 to discuss the company's plans to build a second waste incinerator next to the current one in Belvedere.

The MP launched a campaign against the plans in September due to concerns that it could have a detrimental impact on biodiversity across the south of Rainham.

He said: “It was good to meet with representatives from Cory. They provided many assurances in answer to some of my concerns.

“However, numerous reports particularly from the GLA, still highlight that air quality across the Rainham area will take a hit if this application is approved.”

Mr Cruddas's major concern regarding emissions is that harmful levels of nitrous oxide, which are produced during the waste process, will have a widespread impact across Rainham.

“We could clearly see Dagenham Dock, South Hornchurch and Rainham from the plant and they agreed that the prevailing wind direction was towards my constituency,” said Mr Cruddas.

“I relayed resident's frustration that the south of the constituency has historically been used as a dumping ground for London's unwanted projects such as landfill – highlighting that our environment has taken quite a hit over the years.”

Julian Walker, chief operating officer at CRE explained that the proposed new energy park has the potential to divert more of London's waste from landfill.

He said: “Mr Cruddas was able to see at first-hand that our existing facility has been operating well within all air quality limits since it opened in 2012 and how it continues to provide London with a safe, secure, affordable and sustainable energy supply.

“Cory does this by processing waste in a far more environmentally sustainable way than landfill and in a way that actively contributes to many of the long term aims being set by the Mayor and GLA for the future of waste management in London.”

Cory's proposed new energy park plans to avoid causing air pollution by removing around 80,000 lorry journeys from London's road network each year.

Mr Walker added: “The visit was also a useful opportunity to discuss how our proposed new energy park will operate in exactly the same responsible way – even when it's operating in partnership with our existing facility.

“Local air quality will not be adversely affected during any of the phases of the project, regardless of wind direction – the Environment Agency would not issue us with a license to operate if this were not the case.

“This is due to our use of the best available technology to guarantee air quality levels, that goes well beyond the limits set to protect health and the local environment.”