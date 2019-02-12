Search

Dagenham and Rainham MP encourages Havering schools to take advantage of free visits to royal palaces

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 March 2019

Tower of London. Picture: John Walton/PA Archive/PA Images

Tower of London. Picture: John Walton/PA Archive/PA Images

John Walton/PA Archive/PA Images

The Dagenham and Rainham MP is encouraging schools to take advantage of funding which gives children the chance to visit historic buildings.

Historic Royal Palaces are offering free school visits and sessions at the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace and Kensington Palace as part of the HRP Access Fund for Schools 2019-2020.

Places are limited and MP Jon Cruddas wants schools to get involved and apply by midnight on Friday, May 3.

Jon said: “This is an excellent scheme and I wholly welcome it.

“I have written to the head teachers of every eligible school in my constituency encouraging them to apply for this opportunity.

“It is a great chance for young people across Dagenham, Rainham, South Hornchurch and Elm Park to experience some of the most historically significant buildings in London.”

For further information about the HRP Access Fund for Schools, visit https://bit.ly/2SLOLun

