Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Dagenham and Rainham MP calls on Costa Coffee to investigate history of 'shoddy working practice' following distraction theft

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 August 2019

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas is calling on Costa Coffee to investigate "unorthodox management" at an Upminster cafe after a theft led to allegations that staff were being subjected to unauthorised pay deductions.

Police confirmed two men stole £280 from Costa Coffee in Station Lane, Upminster on Sunday, August 4 using sleight of hand.

The workers - one a 21-year-old from Dagenham - say they were told by the franchise owner to put the till right by the end of the night or the money would be deducted from their wages.

The franchise owner has since apologised to the 21-year-old for any "miscommunication" surrounding the incident and confirmed that no money would be deducted from her wages.

Costa Coffee insisted that it is not the company's policy for members of staff to pay back stolen funds.

However the incident has led to former employees at the cafe run by Goldex Investments Essex, to also claim that their pay was unfairly deducted while working at the company's two branches in Station Lane.

Mr Cruddas put four questions to the managing director of Costa Coffee UK in his letter, including clarification on what protocols are in place to ensure franchises are operating to standard and what action will be taken to ensure workers rights are being upheld at the cafe's stores.

He wrote: "Your comms team responded by stating that this was not usual practice and that workers were not asked to repay the money. "However they failed to clarify why staff were under the impression that this exchange had taken place.

"After the incident came to light in the local press, I discovered that a number of residents who had previously worked in the branch and had similar experiences."

The MP also asked what Costa will do to ensure workers are reimbursed for unfair deductions.

You may also want to watch:

"I am appalled at what this incident has unearthed; a history of shoddy working practice, unorthodox management, and poor treatment of staff at the branch - particularly young workers who allege to have been on the receiving end of intimidating behaviour and workplace bullying by the management," said Mr Cruddas.

"There have even been alleged incidences where wages have been docked to pay for staff training."

After the theft Jeff, the father of the 21-year-old barista, met with the franchise owner and a representative from Costa Coffee.

He said: "When I went into the meeting the only thing that I wanted was an apology for my daughter, but then because people had come forward, I felt more of a moral responsibility.

"I also wanted some assurance that people could get in touch and any unfair deductions back."

Since news of the incident was shared widely on social media, Jeff has been contacted by former employees who shared similar complaints regarding pay deductions.

He told the Recorder: "The support from the local community has been amazing.

"If I was to stand up and try and do this alone, it wouldn't be possible.

"There was a 16-year-old lad on duty at the same time and it's important to remember that he was impacted as well.

"It's not really just about my daughter anymore, but about everyone that has come forward with different claims and allegations."

Costa Coffee has been contacted for comment.

Related articles

Most Read

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Rush Green boy, 16, pleads guilty to dangerous driving after police chase ends in Hornchurch crash

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Man in his 20s stabbed in early hours of the morning in Hornchurch

Tennyson Way, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Rush Green boy, 16, pleads guilty to dangerous driving after police chase ends in Hornchurch crash

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Man in his 20s stabbed in early hours of the morning in Hornchurch

Tennyson Way, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Harold Wood skipper pleased with determination in Upminster win

S Khan of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC (batting) vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 4th May 2019

EuroHockey: England 2 Spain 2

James Gall in action for England against Spain (pic WSP Koen Suyk)

Reliable West Ham keeper restores calm after opening-day mauling

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski after the final whistle

Balanta pleased at the Daggers ‘huge reaction’ in Harrogate Town win

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

Cricket: McGrath hoping Essex can make mark with bat

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 19th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists