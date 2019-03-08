Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police appeal for information after Dagenham and Rainham men arrested following suspected 'targeted attack' on man in Ongar

PUBLISHED: 11:52 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 22 August 2019

A stock police image. (Picture: Met Police)

A stock police image. (Picture: Met Police)

Archant

Essex Police detectives are appealing for information after two men from Dagenham and Rainham were arrested over an incident in which a man was pinned against a vehicle and allegedly assaulted in High Ongar yesterday.

Police were called by paramedics at around 10.45pm to reports that a man was being attacked by four men in Chelmsford Road.

Officers were also informed that the gang were in possession of a weapon, which police believe to have been a shovel.

Four men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

You may also want to watch:

A 21-year-old man from Dagenham, a 30-year-old man from Rainham, and a 23-year-old man and a 62-year-old man, both from Ongar, remain in custody.

The victim was taken to hospital with a suspected broken right hand, fractured pubic bone and a cut to his arm.

Essex Police are treating this as a targeted attack with no wider risk to the community.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to call Loughton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/134630/19.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestopeprs anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Rush Green boy, 16, pleads guilty to dangerous driving after police chase ends in Hornchurch crash

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Rush Green boy, 16, pleads guilty to dangerous driving after police chase ends in Hornchurch crash

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Cricket: Lawrence extends Essex contract

Dan Lawrence in batting action for Essex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch blog: A day of surprises at Worthing

Joe Wright of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

Captain heaps praise on Rainham despite shades of Liverpool in fine season

Jon O'Neill in batting action for Rainham in the T.Rippon Mid-Essex League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Car crash involving motorcyclist closes Romford roads

Main Road, Romford. Photo: Google Maps

Romford boss says opening week was a learning curve

Paul Martin, Manager of Romford FC during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists