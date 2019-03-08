Police appeal for information after Dagenham and Rainham men arrested following suspected 'targeted attack' on man in Ongar

A stock police image. (Picture: Met Police) Archant

Essex Police detectives are appealing for information after two men from Dagenham and Rainham were arrested over an incident in which a man was pinned against a vehicle and allegedly assaulted in High Ongar yesterday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called by paramedics at around 10.45pm to reports that a man was being attacked by four men in Chelmsford Road.

Officers were also informed that the gang were in possession of a weapon, which police believe to have been a shovel.

Four men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

You may also want to watch:

A 21-year-old man from Dagenham, a 30-year-old man from Rainham, and a 23-year-old man and a 62-year-old man, both from Ongar, remain in custody.

The victim was taken to hospital with a suspected broken right hand, fractured pubic bone and a cut to his arm.

Essex Police are treating this as a targeted attack with no wider risk to the community.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to call Loughton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/134630/19.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestopeprs anonymously on 0800 555 111.