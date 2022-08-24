Albert Hazeltine lost all of his belongings in July's fire in Dagenham, including his electric wheelchair - Credit: Emma Mason

A 92-year-old man from Dagenham who lost everything in last month’s fires is “over the moon” with a new electric wheelchair he bought with donations.

Albert Hazeltine, who only has one leg, was left needing a new wheelchair after it was destroyed in July's blaze.

Emma Mason, a former Romford resident and volunteer for pet rescue group Scruffy’s Angels, decided to set up a fundraiser for Albert in partnership with homeless group Nightingale Angels.

Together they raised more than £1,500, with some of the money going towards Albert's new set of wheels.

Emma said CareCo, a mobility aids store, heard about Albert’s case and offered him a new wheelchair for £500 - way below its £900 price tag.

"This will just enable him to get around and be comfortable," she said.

The rest of the money, she added, has been handed to Albert as he settles into his new place in a Barking care home.

Albert’s daughter, Trin Harrison, described Emma’s efforts as “just fantastic”.

“The fact that Emma didn’t know him and started off this JustGiving, he’s over the moon with it.”