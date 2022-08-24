News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

'Over the moon’: Community pulls together to get new wheelchair for 92-year-old man who lost everything in Dagenham blaze

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 6:00 AM August 24, 2022
Albert Hazeltine lost all of his belongings in July's fire in Dagenham, including his electric wheelchair

Albert Hazeltine lost all of his belongings in July's fire in Dagenham, including his electric wheelchair - Credit: Emma Mason

A 92-year-old man from Dagenham who lost everything in last month’s fires is “over the moon” with a new electric wheelchair he bought with donations. 

Albert Hazeltine, who only has one leg, was left needing a new wheelchair after it was destroyed in July's blaze.

Emma Mason, a former Romford resident and volunteer for pet rescue group Scruffy’s Angels, decided to set up a fundraiser for Albert in partnership with homeless group Nightingale Angels

Together they raised more than £1,500, with some of the money going towards Albert's new set of wheels. 

Emma said CareCo, a mobility aids store, heard about Albert’s case and offered him a new wheelchair for £500 - way below its £900 price tag. 

"This will just enable him to get around and be comfortable," she said.

The rest of the money, she added, has been handed to Albert as he settles into his new place in a Barking care home. 

Albert’s daughter, Trin Harrison, described Emma’s efforts as “just fantastic”. 

“The fact that Emma didn’t know him and started off this JustGiving, he’s over the moon with it.” 

Dagenham News
Romford News
Barking News

Don't Miss

The application involves the construction of a three-storey building behind The Bell in Rainham

Bid for three-storey building and nine flats behind disused Rainham pub

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The Hop Inn in Hornchurch was launched by co-owners Alison Taffs and Phil Cooke in December 2019

Hornchurch pub named best in London for second year in a row

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
St Edward's Academy A Level results day 2022 - Busayo Williams, Simone Boyd, Ade Adewale and Jodie Hassan

London A Level results

Havering A Level results 2022: Live updates for borough's schools

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Redruth Road, Harold Hill

Man stabbed in Harold Hill

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon