Dad of former Hornchurch pupil who died of undiagnosed heart condition organises charity Cry heart screenings

PUBLISHED: 11:00 07 June 2019

Peter Patterson watching over student Samuel Witchalls getting his heart checked by CRY ECG Technician Bharat Patel

Peter Patterson watching over student Samuel Witchalls getting his heart checked by CRY ECG Technician Bharat Patel

A father whose son died from an undiagnosed heart condition returned to his son's school to help deliver free heart screenings.

Peter Patterson, 89, once again organised for the charity Cry (Cardiac Risk in the Young) to make its yearly visit to his son James' school The Campion School, Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch.

Peter's son died aged 28 in 2005 and has ensured pupils from his school are tested every year for the past nine years.

This year, the sons of four of James' old rugby friends, who are now all 14, were also screened.

The screening is funded from the memorial fund set up in James' name and the funds are raised through various events held throughout the year.

Peter said: "It was a successful couple of days as usual.

"We had 183 pupils have heart screenings attend overall."

For more information about the charity, visit c-r-y.org.uk

Dad of former Hornchurch pupil who died of undiagnosed heart condition organises charity Cry heart screenings

Peter Patterson watching over student Samuel Witchalls getting his heart checked by CRY ECG Technician Bharat Patel
