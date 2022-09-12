Veteran seeks family of Romford solider who died in Cyprus - so they can receive Queen's award
- Credit: Les Smith
A veteran of the Cypriot War of Independence is searching for the family of a soldier from Romford who died in combat.
Les Smith, 84, fought in the war in Cyprus (1955-1959), which saw the former British colony forming the Republic of Cyprus.
In 2015, after revisiting Cyprus to commemorate those who died, Les decided to try and contact the relatives of those who did not make it home.
Each family of a fallen solider is eligible to receive an Elizabeth Cross, he said, which is given to the next of kin of those who have died either in battle or a terrorist attack.
One of those Les is searching for is the family of a Romford man, Terence Alfred Ledger.
He believes their surname is Wright and are still based around Romford.
His aim, he said, is “to try to let as many people know their loved ones weren’t being forgotten".
Les would also love to hear from other Cyprus veterans, he said.
His contact is cyprusveterans@gmail.com.