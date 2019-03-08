Cyclist taken to hospital after Romford car crash

Police officers attending the scene of a crash on the Romford ring road on Sunday. Picture: MPS Specials Archant

A cyclist was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Romford town centre yesterday lunchtime (Sunday, June 2).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were called by London Ambulance Service paramedics to the junction of South Street and Thurloe Gardens at 1.29pm.

A Met spokeswoman continued: "Officers and the LAS attended and found a female cyclist injured.

"The cyclist was taken to an east London hospital with non life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

You may also want to watch:

"The driver of a car stopped at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish if the car was involved in the collision."

The Metropolitan Police's MPS Specials Twitter account reported that a special constable was called to the "scene of a road traffic collision - car versus cyclist".

The tweet continued: "The London Ambulance Service have treated the cyclist and taken her to Queen's Hospital to be checked out."

There have been no arrests and inquiries continue.