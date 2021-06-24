Cyclist casualties on borough's roads rise as more people travel by bike

Published: 12:38 PM June 24, 2021

Cyclist casualties on Havering and Newham roads increased last year as more people travelled by push bike. - Credit: PA

Cyclist casualties on roads in the borough increased last year amid a 12pc rise in riders killed or seriously injured on pushbikes across London.

However, the overall risk of being killed or seriously injured while cycling fell 24 per cent London-wide due to more people riding pushbikes during the pandemic.

In 2020, there were 47 cyclist casualties in Havering - a rise of 42 per cent - and 106 in Newham (up 5pc), statistics published by Transport for London (TfL) reveal.

Last July, Romford man Jay Kristiansen died after a crash involving a car in Forest Gate.

There was an estimated 46pc increase in the number of kilometres cycled last year compared to 2019, according to the annual Casualties in Greater London statistics report.

TfL says were six deaths recorded per billion kilometres cycled last year, compared to eight in 2019.

You may also want to watch:

London's walking and cycling commissioner, Will Norman, said: "Walking and cycling has boomed during the pandemic, and the work we're doing to make London's roads safer is having an effect, with the lowest number of road deaths in London on record last year.

“However, any tragic death from a collision is one too many, and there is still an unacceptable risk for many road users, particularly from cars.

“This highlights the importance of a green, sustainable recovery from the pandemic. We will continue to work with TfL, the police and the boroughs to better embed our Vision Zero strategy into every decision we make, making it easier and safer for people to walk and cycle around our city."

Overall, the number of people killed or seriously injured on Havering roads fell 14pc to to 78 last year, including seven deaths.

In Newham, overall road deaths and serious injuries dropped by 24pc to 102, with three fatalities.

TfL's chief safety, health and environment officer Lilli Matson said: “While it is encouraging to see the risks to some of our most vulnerable road users fall, including people walking and cycling, we know that risks for others including people riding motorcycles remain far too high.”