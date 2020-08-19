Search

Advanced search

Protest ride as campaigners demand better cycling networks in the borough

PUBLISHED: 15:05 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 19 August 2020

Havering Cyclists and Havering Extinction Rebellion are organising a socially-distanced protest this Saturday, August 22, as part of their continued campaign to improve cycling networks in the borough. Picture: Extinction Rebellion Havering

Havering Cyclists and Havering Extinction Rebellion are organising a socially-distanced protest this Saturday, August 22, as part of their continued campaign to improve cycling networks in the borough. Picture: Extinction Rebellion Havering

Archant

Havering Extinction Rebellion and Havering Cyclists are set to take part in a protest cycle this Saturday, August 22, as they continue their campaign for better cycling networks in the borough.

Members of the local Extinction Rebellion branch have joined forces with Havering Cyclings to lobby the council for better cycling infraestructure in the borough. Picture: Extinction Rebellion HaveringMembers of the local Extinction Rebellion branch have joined forces with Havering Cyclings to lobby the council for better cycling infraestructure in the borough. Picture: Extinction Rebellion Havering

Starting at noon, participants will ride from Harrow Lodge Park to Romford’s Town Hall, where they will present local councillors with a follow-up letter to that sent in early July.

The first letter — sent six weeks ago — urged council leader Councillor Damian White to “take some bold decisions” to improve the borough’s cycling infrastructure.

It read: “We accept that the opportunities for segregated cycle lanes within our borough are limited to the widest of our main roads, so we will also need a number of selected road closures with clear signage to create corridors that will be safe and pleasant for people to use.”

It asked the council to implement some of the measures provided within TfL’s Streetspace for London plan, such as pop-up cycle lanes and the widening of schools streets and pavements.

This weekend’s protest comes as a result of both groups feeling dissatisfied with a perceived lack of action in the time since.

You may also want to watch:

The public invite reads: “As a follow up to our open letter, we now know that the council didn’t actually seek any funding to enable cycling, though they have proposed a scheme for timed closing of roads containing primary schools.”

In response to these concerns, Councillor Osman Dervish said: “The council is working hard to look at various options to improve cycling infrastructure and safety within the borough.

“This has included applying for various funds to undertake these projects, including applying for funding from TfL and the department for transport.

“We will also be looking to support cycling schemes with schools, to encourage more cycling to and from school from September. As part of TfL’s new Healthy Street Officer programme, we have been allocated funding to support projects in schools that encourage cycling.”

The cabinet member for environment added that the council is also set to deliver free cycle training and free bike check sessions later this year.

Cllr Dervish assured residents that “we are listening”.

For further information. visit @XRHavering or @HaveringCyclist on Twitter.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Rainham homes flooded to knee-level in sewage with sandbags unavailable

Griselda Konti's home in South Hornchurch was flooded with sewage and rain water, they bought their own pump to drain the garden. Picture: Griselda Konti

Harold Wood, South Hornchurch and Gooshays the worst for burglaries in Havering

Metropolitan and Essex Police gather as they are about to set off for the night on Operation Gambler - a cross border police action targeting burglars and dangerous drivers. Picture: Matt Clemenson

Family appeal after 15-year-old left with fractured skull after Harold Hill hit-and-run

15-year-old Johnny Essien-Fowler was seriously injured in a hit and run in Harold Hill. Picture: Jacqueline Fowler

‘I have to wear a disguise’ - Havering stab victim fears for his family after attacker is released from prison

A stabbing victim says his family is in hiding after his attacker came out of prison and moved back into the neighbourhood. Stock images from Morguefile and PA.

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Rainham homes flooded to knee-level in sewage with sandbags unavailable

Griselda Konti's home in South Hornchurch was flooded with sewage and rain water, they bought their own pump to drain the garden. Picture: Griselda Konti

Harold Wood, South Hornchurch and Gooshays the worst for burglaries in Havering

Metropolitan and Essex Police gather as they are about to set off for the night on Operation Gambler - a cross border police action targeting burglars and dangerous drivers. Picture: Matt Clemenson

Family appeal after 15-year-old left with fractured skull after Harold Hill hit-and-run

15-year-old Johnny Essien-Fowler was seriously injured in a hit and run in Harold Hill. Picture: Jacqueline Fowler

‘I have to wear a disguise’ - Havering stab victim fears for his family after attacker is released from prison

A stabbing victim says his family is in hiding after his attacker came out of prison and moved back into the neighbourhood. Stock images from Morguefile and PA.

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Fans are allowed back into non-league football grounds says FA

Clapton CFC fans (Pic: Max Reeves)

West Ham Women announce Kinetica as nutrition partner

West Ham Women announce Kinetica as nutrition partner (Pic: Arfa/West Ham United)

Romford chairman Gardener believes non-league football should be getting more help

Cambridge City FC vs Romford FC (Pic: George Tewkesbury)

Essex on course to make the final after Sussex victory

Essex's Adam Wheater bats during day three of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

Romford Film Festival ‘blazes a trail’ as one of first physical events to go ahead

Social Bubble - Nick, Gill, Charlotte and Natalie Bays (volunteers and guests). Picture: Romford Film Festival