Search

Advanced search

Cyclist takes on 1,000km challenge to raise money for hospice that cared for cousin

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 September 2020

Neil Doherty cycled 1,000km to raise money for Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Neil Doherty cycled 1,000km to raise money for Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Saint Francis Hospice

A cyclist has pedalled 1,000km to raise money for the hospice that cared for his cousin.

Shirley Jones, from Dagenham, who died in May after a four year battle with cancer. Picture: Saint Francis HospiceShirley Jones, from Dagenham, who died in May after a four year battle with cancer. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Neil Doherty raised £2,000 for Saint Francis Hospice to show his gratitude for the care it gave to Shirley Jones, who lost her battle with cancer earlier this year aged 60.

Shirley, from Dagenham, was first diagnosed four years ago but despite the chemotherapy initially working, it returned to her lymph nodes.

In 2019, she received the news it had spread to her lungs and this time was inoperable and terminal.

“She was a kind and caring person who always put other people first,” Neil said.

“I knew I had to do something to say thank you to Saint Francis Hospice for taking such wonderful care of my cousin.”

So Neil hopped on his bike, and was able to fulfil his target of cycling the total of 1,000km throughout the month of June.

“The cycle was the least I could do,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

“The hospice relies on everyone out there to find the £23,000 a day it needs to survive.

“So many of the hospice’s events have been cancelled, but the patients who need the hospice’s care are still there”.

Former Nato and charity worker Shirley became an inpatient at the Havering-atte-Bower hospice in May, near the height of the coronavirus pandemic - with many of her loved ones, including Neil, unable to attend her funeral due to social distancing measures.

“Because of the pandemic, Shirley’s chemo was cancelled,” her brother Mervyn explained, adding that he and his wife would regularly make the 400-mile round trip from their home in Shropshire to provide support.

“She was at home, in pain, and not getting any clinical care.

“We had no experience of looking after someone with a critical illness and made it up as we went along.

“Saint Francis Hospice stepped in to fill that void, which is what we desperately needed.”

Mervyn added: “The conversations about Shirley’s care were friendly rather than clinical.

“We felt as though the hospice put its arm around us and said: ‘Don’t worry; she’s with us now’.

“I could go back to being her brother again rather than her carer.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering reach highest level in more than three months

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering have reached a three month high. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

First Step will not reopen education service ahead of school year start, boss says

Mark Halls, chief executive of First Step. Picture: Paul Bennett

Four Havering schools taking part in pilot scheme aimed at improving road safety

Branfil Primary School is one of those taking part in the pilot. Picture: Google.

Remember these Havering Shows?

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Council, Thames Water and Network Rail in disagreement over causes of Rainham flooding

Residents say the overflowing of the sewer in Brookway, Rainham, seemed to be partly to blame for the August floods. Picture: Sharon Owens

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering reach highest level in more than three months

Weekly coronavirus cases in Havering have reached a three month high. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

First Step will not reopen education service ahead of school year start, boss says

Mark Halls, chief executive of First Step. Picture: Paul Bennett

Four Havering schools taking part in pilot scheme aimed at improving road safety

Branfil Primary School is one of those taking part in the pilot. Picture: Google.

Remember these Havering Shows?

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Council, Thames Water and Network Rail in disagreement over causes of Rainham flooding

Residents say the overflowing of the sewer in Brookway, Rainham, seemed to be partly to blame for the August floods. Picture: Sharon Owens

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford building a sustainable side insists assistant manager Christos Mead

Ollie Sprague of Romford and Baris Altintop of Sudbury during Romford vs AFC Sudbury, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 4th March 2020

Upminster enjoy success throughout the club

J Aggio-Brewe of Upminster during Upminster CC (batting) vs Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Upminster Park on 29th August 2020

Hornchurch snooker star Gary Filtness believes the senior circuit will become massive

Hornchurch snooker player Gary Filtness in action (Pic: Andy Chubb/World Professional Billards and Snooker Association)

Cyclist takes on 1,000km challenge to raise money for hospice that cared for cousin

Neil Doherty cycled 1,000km to raise money for Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch announces autumn shows

During the enforced break a number of improvement works took place, including to The Other Stage. Picture: Zach Williams