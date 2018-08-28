Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Romford Tesco customers donate enough food for 4,000 meals this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 December 2018

Emma Revie of The Trussell Trust (left) and Lindsay Boswell (right) of FareShare have thanked generous shoppers for their donations. Photo: Andrew Parsons / i-Images

Emma Revie of The Trussell Trust (left) and Lindsay Boswell (right) of FareShare have thanked generous shoppers for their donations. Photo: Andrew Parsons / i-Images

©2018 Andrew Parsons / i-Images

Thousands of meals have been provided to people in need this Christmas thanks to customer donations at Tesco stores across Romford.

Generous customers in Romford donated almost 4,000 meals for food charities FareShare and The Trussell Trust during the Tesco food collection, which ran in stores from November 29 to December 1.

Tesco asked customers to donate long-life items to help people in need as part of their usual shop.

With this year’s UK-wide total of 3.5 million meals donated to the charities, the overall total given by shoppers since the Tesco Food Collection scheme began in 2012 is more than 52 million meals.

The food donated to foodbanks in The Trussell Trust’s network is given in emergency food parcels to people referred because they cannot afford to feed themselves and their families, and that donated to FareShare is distributed to charities and community groups who use it to provide meals for vulnerable groups such as isolated older people and those in homeless shelters.

To help the charities in their work, Tesco is once again topping up the value of the customer donations by 20 per cent, providing the two charities with funding to run the foodbanks and distribute the food to those in need.

Emma Revie, Chief executive at The Trussell Trust said: “Our foodbank network has spent the last month making sure that people referred to them with no money for food don’t go hungry this Christmas.

“This work has been made possible thanks to the incredible generosity of Tesco customers, store colleagues and volunteers during the Food Collection. Thank you for your support - your generosity has stopped hunger this Christmas.”

Tesco’s UK CEO Jason Tarry said: “Year upon year we are taken aback by the generosity of customers who give to the Tesco Food Collection in our stores the length and breadth of the UK. We know that this annual collection makes a real difference to the charities we work with, and I would like to thank everyone who has donated, volunteered or helped in store. I am proud that together with our customers and charity partners we are able to feed so many people in need this Christmas.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies after Ardleigh Green car crash

Police and the London Air Ambulance were called to the scene in Ardleigh Green this afternoon. Photo: Sophie Riches

Tree surgeon who died in Hornchurch wasn’t wearing safety equipment, inquest told

John Hilden from Basildon died after he fell from a tree at a house in Hornchurch. Photo: Tina O'Connor

Hazardous response team sent to Harold Hill after liquid thrown over boy on bus

Police and the London Ambulance Service in Petersfield Avenue this afternoon.

West Ham stars fly to Barcelona to give Isla Caton a special early Christmas present

Isla with West Ham stars Robert Snodgrass (left) and Mark Noble (right).

Two men arrested on suspicion of carrying a gun in Romford

A cordon was in place outside Romford Tools in Brentwood Road

Most Read

Driver flees police after head-on crash in Whittlesey town centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Reckless’ learner driver who led police on 113mph chase through Benwick is disqualified

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver suffers ‘serious injuries’ after Fenland ditch crash that saw driver’s head smash through van front window

#includeImage($article, 225)

The best and the worst performing schools in Fenland are highlighted after new tough SATS exams

#includeImage($article, 225)

Five years and five months jail for the March man who was a van driver by day but by night joined and worked with Neo-Nazi sympathisers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Roberts wants Division Two Raiders to go into Christmas break with a win Guildford

Members of the Everyone Active Raiders visited Queens Hospital to hand out presents this week

Shenfield retain Essex star Plom as Beard and Ali depart

Jack Plom of Essex and Shenfield (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Athletics: Harold Wood members turn Raphael parkrun green

Harold Wood Running Club members at their latest parkrun at Raphael Park

Romford Tesco customers donate enough food for 4,000 meals this Christmas

Emma Revie of The Trussell Trust (left) and Lindsay Boswell (right) of FareShare have thanked generous shoppers for their donations. Photo: Andrew Parsons / i-Images

Elm Park road flooded after water mains burst

Upper Rainham Road and Elm Park have been flooded by burst water mains. Photo: Facebook\Dean Taylor
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists