Romford Tesco customers donate enough food for 4,000 meals this Christmas

Emma Revie of The Trussell Trust (left) and Lindsay Boswell (right) of FareShare have thanked generous shoppers for their donations. Photo: Andrew Parsons / i-Images ©2018 Andrew Parsons / i-Images

Thousands of meals have been provided to people in need this Christmas thanks to customer donations at Tesco stores across Romford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Generous customers in Romford donated almost 4,000 meals for food charities FareShare and The Trussell Trust during the Tesco food collection, which ran in stores from November 29 to December 1.

Tesco asked customers to donate long-life items to help people in need as part of their usual shop.

With this year’s UK-wide total of 3.5 million meals donated to the charities, the overall total given by shoppers since the Tesco Food Collection scheme began in 2012 is more than 52 million meals.

The food donated to foodbanks in The Trussell Trust’s network is given in emergency food parcels to people referred because they cannot afford to feed themselves and their families, and that donated to FareShare is distributed to charities and community groups who use it to provide meals for vulnerable groups such as isolated older people and those in homeless shelters.

To help the charities in their work, Tesco is once again topping up the value of the customer donations by 20 per cent, providing the two charities with funding to run the foodbanks and distribute the food to those in need.

Emma Revie, Chief executive at The Trussell Trust said: “Our foodbank network has spent the last month making sure that people referred to them with no money for food don’t go hungry this Christmas.

“This work has been made possible thanks to the incredible generosity of Tesco customers, store colleagues and volunteers during the Food Collection. Thank you for your support - your generosity has stopped hunger this Christmas.”

Tesco’s UK CEO Jason Tarry said: “Year upon year we are taken aback by the generosity of customers who give to the Tesco Food Collection in our stores the length and breadth of the UK. We know that this annual collection makes a real difference to the charities we work with, and I would like to thank everyone who has donated, volunteered or helped in store. I am proud that together with our customers and charity partners we are able to feed so many people in need this Christmas.”