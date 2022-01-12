Havering MPs at odds over proposal to play national anthem every day on BBC

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas (left) and Andrew Rosindell (right), MP for Romford. - Credit: Richard Townshend

MPs for east London are at odds over a proposal to play the national anthem on the BBC every day.

On January 6, Tory MP Andrew Rosindell suggested in parliament that God Save The Queen should be played on BBC1 at the end of each day’s programming as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“We shouldn’t allow these traditions to be discarded and resigned to the history books, people are appreciative of our national heritage and traditions so we should be embracing our national anthem,” said the Romford MP.

However, Jon Cruddas, Labour MP for Dagenham and Rainham, said Conservative politicians would be “better employed turning their minds to looking to protect the livelihoods and safety of people”.

“There are so many desperately important issues such as a cost-of-living crisis facing families in Dagenham and Rainham," he said.

“I have no objection to broadcasters playing the national anthem, but this frankly is a distraction tactic from the real life matters that are impacting local people.”

Mr Rosindell has been making this national anthem request since at least 2016, when BBC Newsnight responded by playing the Sex Pistols' version of God Save the Queen.

Julia Lopez, MP for Hornchurch and Upminster, was approached for comment.