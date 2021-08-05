News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder

'We are thrilled': Hundreds attend Crown Street Festival

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 11:33 AM August 5, 2021   
Performers at the Crown Street Festival

Performers at the Crown Street Festival - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Hundreds of people enjoyed a variety of activities at a festival in Brentwood.

Crowds got the chance to indulge in food tasting, while street dancing and meeting Spiderman were also part of the Crown Street Festival offer.

The festival was held on Saturday, July 31

The festival was held on Saturday, July 31 - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

The event, held on Saturday July 31, also included live music and pop-up market stalls, as well as storytelling and colouring in crowns for children.

Festivalgoers got the chance to meet Spiderman

Festivalgoers got the chance to meet Spiderman - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Natasha Radford, owner of the Chicken and Frog Bookshop in Crown Street, helped to organise the festivities.

She said: "We are thrilled with how well the festival went. The atmosphere was fantastic, even when the heavens opened. 

Huddling under umbrellas during a downpour

Huddling under umbrellas during a downpour - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

"Footfall was beyond our dreams and everyone had a great time."

Food tasting outside The Larder

Food tasting outside The Larder - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

The event was funded by part of the Welcome Back Fund administered by Brentwood Council.

The Greenhouse also got involved in the festivities

The Greenhouse also got involved in the festivities - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Chair of community and health committee, Cllr Cliff Poppy, said: “Brentwood residents are very loyal and this event just goes to show what can be done with some creative ideas, determination and support.

Crowds watch street performers

Crowds watch street performers - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

"The incredible work invested in this paid dividends for everyone and I am very much looking forward to the next one."


A singer performs during the festival

A singer performs during the festival - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

An aerial view of the Crown Street festivities

An aerial view of the Crown Street festivities - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

Live music was part of the festival

Live music was part of the festival - Credit: Ricci Fothergill


