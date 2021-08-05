'We are thrilled': Hundreds attend Crown Street Festival
- Credit: Ricci Fothergill
Hundreds of people enjoyed a variety of activities at a festival in Brentwood.
Crowds got the chance to indulge in food tasting, while street dancing and meeting Spiderman were also part of the Crown Street Festival offer.
The event, held on Saturday July 31, also included live music and pop-up market stalls, as well as storytelling and colouring in crowns for children.
Natasha Radford, owner of the Chicken and Frog Bookshop in Crown Street, helped to organise the festivities.
She said: "We are thrilled with how well the festival went. The atmosphere was fantastic, even when the heavens opened.
"Footfall was beyond our dreams and everyone had a great time."
The event was funded by part of the Welcome Back Fund administered by Brentwood Council.
Chair of community and health committee, Cllr Cliff Poppy, said: “Brentwood residents are very loyal and this event just goes to show what can be done with some creative ideas, determination and support.
"The incredible work invested in this paid dividends for everyone and I am very much looking forward to the next one."