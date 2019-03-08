Gallery

Crowds enjoy festive performances at Rainham Fayre

Legends Theatre school singing at Rainham's annual village Fayre. Picture by Ellie Hoskins. Ellie Hoskins Photographer www.elliehoskins.com ellie@elliehoskins.com

Residents enjoyed performances and festive stalls at the Rainham Fayre this bank holiday Monday.

Thousands of residents visited the village green on Monday, May 6 for the annual Rainham Fayre which included dance showcases, live animals, craft stalls, fairground rides and various food stalls.

Diane Tyrell, chairwoman of the Rainham Association for Village Events (Rave) said: "It was a lovely day considering the weather.

"The park, the streets and the traders' stalls were all rammed with people. It was just amazing. "The train was full all day and the animals were also very popular."

The fayre is one of the two big annual community events organised by Rave along with the Christmas village fayre.

Rave was formed more than 25 years ago by local shopkeepers and residents who wanted to change and make a difference in their community.

The organisation was formed in 1990 and was created to boost the local economy and encourage tourism to the village.