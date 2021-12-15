News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Teens accused of murder and robbery after fatal stabbing given court date

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 9:57 PM December 15, 2021
Xhovan Pepaj, 25, was found fatally injured in Caley Road, Tunbridge Well in the early hours of Saturday, December 4.

Two teenagers who are accused of murder and conspiring to commit robbery after a fatal stabbing will face court next month.

Ciaran Stewart, 18, of Curtis Road, Hornchurch and a 17-year-old boy from Ilford, who can't be named for legal reasons, are charged in connection with the death of Xhovan Pepaj, 25, in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

They are due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on January 6 after being remanded in custody on Friday, December 10.

Three co-accused, who are also charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, are set to appear at the court on the same date.

Donte Simpson-Palmer, 18, of Norfolk Road in Seven Kings; Mohammed Miah, 25, of Highfield Road in Collier Row and Nathan Turner, 28, of Myrtle Road in Brentwood were remanded at Medway Magistrates’ Court on December 9.

Mr Turner is also accused of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

