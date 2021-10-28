Woman sentenced for sex assaults as victim urges others to speak out

Published: 11:22 AM October 28, 2021

Susan Turner, 56, of Pevensey Gardens, Hockley, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

A woman who was sexually assaulted in Hornchurch has encouraged other victims to come forward after her abuser was sentenced.

Susan Turner, 56, of Pevensey Gardens, Hockley, Essex, was handed a two-year suspended sentence at Snaresbrook Crown Court after previously being convicted of four counts of sexual assault.

The offences took place in Hornchurch in September 2019.

Det Con Chris Maxim, who led the investigation, said: “The victim in this case came forward because she didn’t want anyone else to suffer in a similar way.

"She encourages anyone else who may have been subject to similar abuse to report it.

“We hope that this conviction shows we are here to listen and we will take any reports seriously.”

Turner was also ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work and placed on the Sex Offenders Register when sentenced on October 13.

To report allegations of sexual abuse, contact police on 101.