News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Woman jailed for entering Havering after she was banned

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 12:00 PM February 23, 2022
Michelle Rees

Michelle Rees, 49, of no fixed address, appeared at Romford Magistrates Court on December 22. - Credit: Met Police

A woman has been sentenced to 16 months for coming to Havering after she was banned.  

At Romford Magistrates' Court on December 22, the injunction forbidding Michelle Rees from entering the borough was also extended until December 21, 2022. 

Requested in May last year by the borough's community safety team, the injunction was granted after the 49-year-old, of no fixed address, was accused of coercive and controlling behaviour of vulnerable men between 2017 and 2021.   

Heaton Safer Neighbourhoods Team worked with PC Sian Lipyeat, police community support officer Hayley Jameson and Havering Council's anti-social behaviour officer, Tom Grainger, on the order. 

Sgt Richard Ruane said: “This is a great example of partnership working between the ward officers and our borough partners in order to safeguard vulnerable members of the community. 

“We will challenge those targeting vulnerable members of the community and where appropriate, place them before the courts.”

The injunction was extended until the end of this year due to the possibility of Rees serving half her sentence and being released in October. 

Havering News

Don't Miss

Hampstead Lane, next to Kenwood House

London Live News | Live

Storm Eunice: Live updates as strong winds hit London

Sally Patterson and Andrew Brookes

Logo Icon
Romford Market is opening in two phases with food stalls opening up on Wednesday June 3 and the rema

London Live News

Romford Market to close ahead of Storm Eunice 80mph winds

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Demmie Martin says L&Q housing association has failed to repair her Wigton Road property

London Live News

Mother and daughter forced from 'uninhabitable' mouldy home

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Durham Arms

Planning

Listed Durham Arms pub could reopen, according to application

Daniel Gayne

person