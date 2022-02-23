Woman jailed for entering Havering after she was banned

Michelle Rees, 49, of no fixed address, appeared at Romford Magistrates Court on December 22. - Credit: Met Police

A woman has been sentenced to 16 months for coming to Havering after she was banned.

At Romford Magistrates' Court on December 22, the injunction forbidding Michelle Rees from entering the borough was also extended until December 21, 2022.

Requested in May last year by the borough's community safety team, the injunction was granted after the 49-year-old, of no fixed address, was accused of coercive and controlling behaviour of vulnerable men between 2017 and 2021.

Heaton Safer Neighbourhoods Team worked with PC Sian Lipyeat, police community support officer Hayley Jameson and Havering Council's anti-social behaviour officer, Tom Grainger, on the order.

Sgt Richard Ruane said: “This is a great example of partnership working between the ward officers and our borough partners in order to safeguard vulnerable members of the community.

“We will challenge those targeting vulnerable members of the community and where appropriate, place them before the courts.”

The injunction was extended until the end of this year due to the possibility of Rees serving half her sentence and being released in October.