Woman sustains 'serious injuries' in Brentwood Road hit and run

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 11:27 AM July 9, 2022
Hit and run at cricket club in Brentwood Road

Essex Police were called just before 4.30pm on Tuesday, July 5, following reports of a collision opposite the cricket club in Brentwood Road - Credit: MPS

A woman has sustained "serious injuries" following a hit and run in Herongate.

Essex Police have launched an appeal for information following the incident, which took place opposite the cricket club in Brentwood Road last Tuesday (July 5).

Officers were called the collision at 4.30pm that day, arriving to find that a pedestrian had been injured and a car had already fled the scene.

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 40s, sustained serious injuries which are not currently considered to be life-threatening.

The small black car, possibly a Ford Fiesta, left the scene driving towards Brentwood.

Essex Police are urging anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage to get in touch.

You can submit a report via the website or by using the online Live Chat service, which is available Monday to Friday between 10am-9pm.

Alternatively call 101, quoting STORM 834 of 5 July when providing any information.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.

