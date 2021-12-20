Woman and dog injured by 'American Bulldog-type dog'
- Credit: MPS
A woman and dog have been injured in a Brentwood attack reportedly involving a black and white "American Bulldog-type dog".
It happened on Doddinghurst Road at around 10.40am on December 6, according to Essex Police.
Police said they want to speak to a man in connection with the incident.
He is described as white, "stocky", between 5ft 10ins and 6ft tall, with a facial tattoo, cropped hair and unshaven.
The man was wearing grey tracksuit trousers, black boots, and a black jacket with a hooded top underneath.
The force said it is investigating whether this incident is linked to another in Sandpit Lane in October.
Anyone with information can report it online at https://www.essex.police.uk/ or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Quote the crime reference number 42/283507/21.
You can also call the police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.