Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was assaulted outside a Romford pub - Credit: Met Police

A man was left with a broken jaw after being attacked outside a pub in Romford.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the assault in South Street around 12.10am on June 10 to contact them.

It reportedly took place shortly after the man had been asked to leave the pub by a member of door staff.

Police say the 28-year-old suffered a broken jaw that required surgery.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number CAD 6018/11Jun.

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.