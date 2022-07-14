News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Crossbow, arrow and multiple bullets' seized by police in Noak Hill

Chantelle Billson

Published: 5:16 PM July 14, 2022
weapons

The weapons were reported to police on July 5 - Credit: Supplied

A number of weapons including a crossbow, arrow and multiple bullets have been seized by police after being found in Noak Hill. 

On July 5, a member of the public notified Met Police officers to the “quantity" of weapons in an open area by Noak Hill Road, Romford, Scotland Yard said.  

Bullets in hand

Bullets found by the groups after a three-hour search - Credit: Supplied

They were found by two community groups, which both wish to remain anonymous, after a tip off from a member of the public

The Met’s spokesperson added: “These items have been removed and taken to a police station and we thank that person for contacting us.   

“Weapons are occasionally stored in public places and clearly pose a danger to the wider community.”  

Weapon

One of the weapons found - Credit: Supplied

The Safer Neighbourhood Team, who regularly run weapons sweeps in open public spaces, will act on the information given to them.  

Former Harold Hill councillor Jan Sargent said: “Community groups working together is vital to help create a safe, healthy environment for all.”  

Arrow

An arrow was also found - Credit: Supplied


If you have seen anything suspicious in your local area, you can call 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers 0800 555 111. 


Romford News

