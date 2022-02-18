Daniel Joslin, 40, is wanted after failing to comply with a registered sex offender notification and a breach of court bail - Credit: Metropolitan Police

An absconding registered sex offender who is "a risk" to young women and girls was last seen in east London.

Daniel Joslin, 40, is wanted after failing to comply with a registered sex offender notification and a breach of court bail, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The force said Joslin was last seen in east London and also has a previous connection with Kent, but he may have travelled anywhere in the country.

Joslin is described as a white male, 6ft 1ins tall and of slim build. Police say he is known to use a number of aliases.

A Met spokesperson said: "He has previously targeted young women and girls and is considered to be a risk to both.

"If Joslin is seen do not approach him but call 999 immediately."

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote 3602/17FEB.



To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.