News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Absconding registered sex offender last seen in east London

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 7:22 AM February 18, 2022
Updated: 7:23 AM February 18, 2022
Daniel Joslin, 40, is wanted after failing to comply with a registered sex offender notification and a breach of court bail

Daniel Joslin, 40, is wanted after failing to comply with a registered sex offender notification and a breach of court bail - Credit: Metropolitan Police

An absconding registered sex offender who is "a risk" to young women and girls was last seen in east London.

Daniel Joslin, 40, is wanted after failing to comply with a registered sex offender notification and a breach of court bail, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The force said Joslin was last seen in east London and also has a previous connection with Kent, but he may have travelled anywhere in the country.

Joslin is described as a white male, 6ft 1ins tall and of slim build. Police say he is known to use a number of aliases.

A Met spokesperson said: "He has previously targeted young women and girls and is considered to be a risk to both.

"If Joslin is seen do not approach him but call 999 immediately."

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote 3602/17FEB.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
East London News
Romford News
Ilford News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 03/10/14 of an NHS hospital ward. The Stay At Home messaging employed by the Govern

London Live News

Latest Covid patient numbers in east London hospitals

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Chatteris Avenue in Romford

Court Watch

Inquest opens for Romford man who was found dead at home

Charles Thomson

person
Stacey and Jon's bedroom

Havering Council

'We lost everything': Rainham family calls for help after house fire

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Rhonda May, whose garden overlooks the Lidl site, complained of being woken up at 4.30am by construc

Retail

Residents disturbed by supermarket's late night deliveries, woman claims

Daniel Gayne

person