Video

CCTV captured a thief approach and gain entry to the car. - Credit: Supplied

This is the moment a thief breaks into a car on a driveway in Noak Hill before making off in it.

The grey Land Rover Discovery was reportedly stolen in Greenbank Close around 1.15am on Tuesday, November 16.

CCTV footage shows a car pull up across the road before someone gets out while at least one other person stays in the vehicle.

The thief is then seen walking up to the passenger side front door and - about 10 seconds later - opens it.

He then climbs in and across to the driver's seat where he can be seen shining a light while apparently attempting to start the ignition.

A Met Police spokesperson, who confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen, said: “At this early stage there have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 5417740/21.

To remain completely anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org/.