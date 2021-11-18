Video
Watch: Thief steals car from Noak Hill driveway in dead of night
- Credit: Supplied
This is the moment a thief breaks into a car on a driveway in Noak Hill before making off in it.
The grey Land Rover Discovery was reportedly stolen in Greenbank Close around 1.15am on Tuesday, November 16.
CCTV footage shows a car pull up across the road before someone gets out while at least one other person stays in the vehicle.
The thief is then seen walking up to the passenger side front door and - about 10 seconds later - opens it.
He then climbs in and across to the driver's seat where he can be seen shining a light while apparently attempting to start the ignition.
A Met Police spokesperson, who confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen, said: “At this early stage there have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 5417740/21.
To remain completely anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org/.
Most Read
- 1 Beam Park: 'We were sold a dream that's not going to happen'
- 2 Captain Tom Hornchurch: 'Perfect place for a girls night out'
- 3 Extra parking spaces made permanent in Hornchurch town centre
- 4 Fire breaks out at block of flats covered in flammable cladding
- 5 The Hornchurch café ensuring nobody is alone for Christmas
- 6 We Are FSTVL 2022: Dates and first acts announced for Upminster festival
- 7 Olly Murs and Trevor Brooking to lead football match for hospice
- 8 Three staff missed decimal error which led to more than 500 people being overcharged - some by thousands of pounds
- 9 Kem Cetinay's Array to open jungle-themed shisha lounge
- 10 Girl, 7, sets sights on international crown after winning UK pageant