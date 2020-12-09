Boy left with facial injuries after Upminster bus attack

Published: 3:00 PM December 9, 2020

Detectives investigating an attack on the 248 bus in Upminster have released images of four young men they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

On November 2, at around 12.55pm a 16-year-old boy was attacked by two youths on the route 248 bus in Upminster.

A group of four men, aged approximately between 17 and 21, called the victim over to the back of the bus where he was then attacked by two of them.

The boy sustained serious facial injuries and police were called to the bus and the victim was taken to hospital.

Det Con Amanda Hawke, from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command CID, said: “This is a cowardly and shocking act of violence which left a teenager in a serious condition.

"I am keen to speak to the two male passengers sitting at the rear of the bus at the time of the assault and for the suspects or anyone who knows them to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 4587/2NOV20. Alternatively tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.