A man from Romford who has been accused of being a "white supremacist" has gone on trial for co-hosting an online podcast which allegedly encouraged right-wing terrorism.

Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 34, of Romford, co-hosted the “Black Wolf Radio” chat show with Christopher Gibbons, 38, of Carshalton, south London, a jury at Kingston Crown Court was told yesterday (June 7).

The court heard that some 23 lengthy audio podcasts, featuring “quite crude” still background images and interspersed with music, were posted online to an account with 128 subscribers.

On one of them the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie was allegedly targeted "for being mixed race" by Gibbons, who also allegedly called for Harry to be “prosecuted” and “judicially killed for treason”, the court was told.

The pair are said to have hated mixed race relationships and used Harry’s marriage to Meghan as an example.

“(They) are men who hold extreme right-wing views. They are dedicated and unapologetic white supremacists," said prosecutor Anne Whyte QC.

Patten-Walsh and Gibbons deny encouraging acts of extreme right-wing terrorism through their podcast between March 3, 2019 and February 9, 2020.

Gibbons denies a further count of disseminating terrorist publications by uploading videos to an online stash called The Radicalisation Library between April 2018 and February 2020.

Ms Whyte continued: “They thought that if they used the format of a radio show, as good as in plain sight, they could pass off their venture as the legitimate exercise of their freedom of speech.

“In fact what they were doing was using language designed to encourage others to commit acts of extreme right-wing terrorism against the sections of society that these defendants hated.”

Gibbons and Patten-Walsh allegedly endorsed the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016 and in a discussion of the 2017 Manchester Arena suicide bomb attack, in which 22 people were killed, victims were referred to as “sluts,” the jury was told.

Patten-Walsh allegedly said: “They start screaming and that’s the bit that really pleases me because I hate those people."

Ms Whyte said the endorsements of violence came in the “context of unbridled racism” as the pair bemoaned the existence of black and Asian MPs, made anti-Semitic remarks and depicted black and Asian men as rapists.

The trial continues on Thursday (June 9).