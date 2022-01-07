Two teens re-arrested in connection with pensioner's house fire death

88-year-old Josephine Smith died in a house fire in Harold Wood on October 28. - Credit: Met Police

Two teenagers have been re-arrested in relation to the death of a Harold Wood pensioner in a house fire.

Josephine Smith, 88, was pronounced dead at a Queens Park Road address on the evening of October 28.

A post-mortem identified smoke inhalation as the cause of death.

An 18-year-old man and a boy, 15, were arrested today (January 7) on suspicion of manslaughter and arson with intent to endanger life.

The pair had previously been arrested, along with a third teen, on October 30, 2021, on suspicion of murder.

The third arrestee – an 18-year-old woman – was released with no further action in relation to Josephine's death, but accepted an adult caution in relation to the possession of class A and B drugs.

The males are currently being held at separate London police stations.

Josephine was described as a "fantastic, loving mum and gran" by her family.