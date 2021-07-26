News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Two men stabbed after fight reported outside Romford nightclub

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:25 AM July 26, 2021   
Two men were hospitalised with stab wounds early on Sunday morning - Credit: Archant

Two men were stabbed outside a nightclub in Romford after a reported fight in the early hours.

At 4.22am on Sunday (July, 25), the Met Police were called to South Street, Romford.

Officers and crews from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) arrived and took the men, aged 21 and 25, to hospital with stab injuries.

Their conditions were assessed as non-life-threatening.

A third man was treated at the scene for minor injuries. 

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Police have not made any arrests. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 1455/25Jul.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

