Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Romford man in court over murder of 19-year-old stabbed in park

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 12:40 PM July 20, 2022
Jeremiah Sewell, who was stabbed to death in Beckenham Place Park in Lewisham

Jeremiah Sewell, who was stabbed to death in Beckenham Place Park in Lewisham - Credit: Met Police

A man from Romford is one of two charged with murder after a 19-year-old was fatally stabbed in a south London park over the weekend.

Jeremiah Sewell, of Bellingham, was attacked as he sat in a parked car at Beckenham Place Park in Lewisham just after 4.30am on Saturday (July 16).

The 19-year-old was rushed to hospital with stab injuries to his neck and sadly later died.

Kadjo Kadio, 18, of Crown Drive, Romford, and Godfrey Tanishe Madondo, 19, of Colegrove Road, Southwark, appeared today - Wednesday, July 20 - at Bromley Magistrates’ Court.

They have been remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday (July 22).

Two 19-year-old women remain in custody after being arrested yesterday - Tuesday, July 19 - on suspicion of murder and perverting the course of justice.

An 18-year-old man arrested on Sunday - July 17 - on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

