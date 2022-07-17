News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

A12 crash: 2 in hospital after car collides with vehicle and petrol station

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:39 PM July 17, 2022
Police are at the scene of a collision in Freston Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two men were taken to hospital after a two-car collision on the A12 Colchester Road near Harold Wood

A man, 20, is in a life-threatening condition after a car collided with another vehicle then crashed into a petrol station on the A12. 

Police continue to search for two men who are believed to have left the scene following the two-car collision in the Harold Wood area in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, July 17).

Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service about 1.20am to Colchester Road, with London Fire Brigade crews and the Air Ambulance also attending.

Two men were taken to hospital, where the 20-year-old remains in a life-threatening condition.

The other man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to the Met. 

A number of roads in the area were closed while police investigated the incident.

Anyone who saw the incident or has relevant dashcam footage is asked to call 101 and give the reference number 596/17July. 

