Man and woman arrested following Hornchurch stabbing

A man in his 50s was stabbed in Suttons Lane, Hornchurch

A woman and man have been arrested after a man in his 50s was stabbed in Hornchurch.

Emergency services were called at 8.15pm on Friday - January 14 - to reports of a disturbance involving a group of people in Suttons Lane.

The victim was taken to hospital where his injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening, according to Scotland Yard.

A 25-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

They have been bailed until next month.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 6816/14Jan.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

