News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Man and woman arrested following Hornchurch stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 4:53 PM January 19, 2022
Met police stood in yellow visas

A man in his 50s was stabbed in Suttons Lane, Hornchurch - Credit: MPS

A woman and man have been arrested after a man in his 50s was stabbed in Hornchurch.

Emergency services were called at 8.15pm on Friday - January 14 - to reports of a disturbance involving a group of people in Suttons Lane.

The victim was taken to hospital where his injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening, according to Scotland Yard.

A 25-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

They have been bailed until next month.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 6816/14Jan.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111
 

Most Read

  1. 1 Plan for homes next to listed Hornchurch water tower rumoured to cover monks’ escape tunnel
  2. 2 Fire crews free trapped driver after Hornchurch car crash
  3. 3 Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged or rejected in Havering
  1. 4 Woman 'slapped across face' in Brentwood restaurant
  2. 5 Company dismisses 'unscrupulous individuals' reportedly caught flytipping in Rainham
  3. 6 Construction company asks to make changes to approved 40-flat development in Romford
  4. 7 Men jailed for using explosives in string of ATM thefts
  5. 8 Confirmed: Rush Green Post Office set to move
  6. 9 Mum-of-two honoured by US president Joe Biden
  7. 10 Plan B measures to be scrapped across England
London Live News
Knife Crime
Hornchurch News
East London News
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Clever Tots

Nursery suspended from providing childcare 'due to concerns'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
A young girl was reportedly hit by a car in Esher Avenue, Romford this afternoon

London Live News | Updated

Air ambulance lands in Romford after young girl hit by car

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The borough’s most profitable camera is installed at the exit of B&Q Romford onto Tangent Link, Harold Hill. 

Havering Council

Havering drivers pay more than £12m in traffic fines in less than a decade

Josh Mellor Local Democracy Reporter

person
Montessori Minds Day Nursery

'Leaders are exceptionally dedicated': Romford nursery rated 'outstanding'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon