Man and woman arrested following Hornchurch stabbing
Published: 4:53 PM January 19, 2022
- Credit: MPS
A woman and man have been arrested after a man in his 50s was stabbed in Hornchurch.
Emergency services were called at 8.15pm on Friday - January 14 - to reports of a disturbance involving a group of people in Suttons Lane.
The victim was taken to hospital where his injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening, according to Scotland Yard.
A 25-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
They have been bailed until next month.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 6816/14Jan.
To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111
