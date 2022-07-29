Trio bailed after man's Rolex watch reported stolen
Published: 12:30 PM July 29, 2022
- Credit: MPS
Three people were arrested and bailed after a man’s Rolex was reportedly stolen.
The incident is alleged to have happened at around 11.30am on July 22 on Main Road in Gidea Park.
A woman allegedly stole the watch before attempting to get into a moving car, falling in the process and suffering serious facial injuries and a broken ankle, Scotland Yard said.
Following the alleged incident, two women and a man were arrested on suspicion of theft.
All three have been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in late August.
There are no court dates at this time, and no charges.