Trio bailed after man's Rolex watch reported stolen

Ben Lynch

Published: 12:30 PM July 29, 2022
The incident allegedly took place on July 22 - Credit: MPS

Three people were arrested and bailed after a man’s Rolex was reportedly stolen.

The incident is alleged to have happened at around 11.30am on July 22 on Main Road in Gidea Park.

A woman allegedly stole the watch before attempting to get into a moving car, falling in the process and suffering serious facial injuries and a broken ankle, Scotland Yard said. 

Following the alleged incident, two women and a man were arrested on suspicion of theft.

All three have been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in late August.

There are no court dates at this time, and no charges. 

