Trial date set for policeman accused of causing pensioner's death
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
A trial date has been set for a policeman accused of causing the death of a pensioner by dangerous driving.
PC Daniel Bowen, from Hornchurch, is set to stand trial at the Old Bailey on February 21, 2022.
The officer, who is based at Stratford police station, is charged with causing the death of 83-year-old Peter Dawes by careless or inconsiderate driving.
PC Bowen was allegedly driving a marked police van when the collision occurred in Ron Leighton Way on July 15 last year.
Mr Dawes died in hospital on August 3.
The 28-year-old Metropolitan Police officer was charged with the offence after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog, which ran from July 2020 and concluded in December 2020.
PC Bowen denied the single charge at an Old Bailey plea hearing on June 29, 2021, at which time he was on unconditional bail.
Most Read
- 1 Nursery suspended from providing childcare 'due to concerns'
- 2 Air ambulance lands in Romford after young girl hit by car
- 3 'Robot' prisoner locked up indefinitely for killing Serco custody officer
- 4 Woman's body found in Harold Hill house fire
- 5 'No one deserves this': Uber driver reports being spat on by passengers in Romford
- 6 'South or east of the water?': Pie shop to open in Havering
- 7 'Children wander around sobbing': Nursery rated Inadequate
- 8 Spike in reported rapes in Havering bucks three-year decline
- 9 Shaun Bailey resigns from second London Assembly chair position
- 10 Council reveals Tories chosen for new £29k per year cabinet jobs