Trial date set for policeman accused of causing pensioner's death

Published: 8:00 AM January 13, 2022
Michael Fasan from Gidea Park appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday, February 11 after he was charged with numerous...

The Old Bailey - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A trial date has been set for a policeman accused of causing the death of a pensioner by dangerous driving. 

PC Daniel Bowen, from Hornchurch, is set to stand trial at the Old Bailey on February 21, 2022. 

The officer, who is based at Stratford police station, is charged with causing the death of 83-year-old Peter Dawes by careless or inconsiderate driving. 

PC Bowen was allegedly driving a marked police van when the collision occurred in Ron Leighton Way on July 15 last year. 

Mr Dawes died in hospital on August 3. 

The 28-year-old Metropolitan Police officer was charged with the offence after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog, which ran from July 2020 and concluded in December 2020. 

PC Bowen denied the single charge at an Old Bailey plea hearing on June 29, 2021, at which time he was on unconditional bail. 

