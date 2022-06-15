News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Met Police extends bail for Conservative MP arrested on suspicion of rape

person

Charles Thomson

Published: 1:24 PM June 15, 2022
Met Police handcuffs

A Conservative MP arrested and taken into custody over alleged sexual offences in May has been re-bailed, the Met Police confirmed. - Credit: Archant

An MP arrested on suspicion of sexual offences has had his bail extended.

The Conservative MP, in his 50s, was arrested on May 17 on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, indecent assault, abuse of a position of trust and misconduct in a public office.

He cannot be named for legal reasons.

The Met Police has now extended the Tory MP's bail until mid-August while investigations continue.

In a statement issued on May 17, the force said: “In January 2020, the Met received a report relating to alleged sexual offences having been committed between 2002 and 2009.

“The offences are alleged to have occurred in London.

“An investigation is ongoing, led by officers from Central Specialist Crime.”

On May 18, the force added: “He was taken into custody and has since been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in mid-June.”

A spokesperson today confirmed: “The bail has been extended until mid-August.”

