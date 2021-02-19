News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Three held after police carry out drugs warrant in South Hornchurch

Michael Cox

Published: 10:19 AM February 19, 2021   
Maytree Close, South Hornchurch

Police raided an address in Maytree Close, South Hornchurch yesterday (February 18). - Credit: Google

Three people have been arrested by police on suspicion of cultivating cannabis after officers searched a property in South Hornchurch.

A Met Police spokesperson said officers executed a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Maytree Close at around 1pm yesterday (February 18).

They added: "Two men and a female were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and abstracting electricity. Enquiries continue."

Metropolitan Police
Havering News

