Man and two boys charged with murder of Daniel Laskos in Harold Wood

Published: 8:23 AM May 13, 2021

Daniel Laskos died on May 7 in Harold Wood. - Credit: Met Police

Detectives have charged a man and two boys with the murder of Daniel Laskos in Harold Wood.

Daniel was fatally stabbed in Church Road on May 7 not far from Amy's Park.

The police were called at 6.40pm to reports of a fight involving a number of people.

Officers attended and found 16 year-old Daniel with a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7pm, according to the Met.

Two boys, aged 15 and 17, who were arrested on May 7 on suspicion of murder, were charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon yesterday (May 12). Neither can be named for legal reasons.

Callum Hands of Romford was arrested on May 9 on suspicion of murder.

The 20 year-old was also charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon yesterday.

All three appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, May 12 where they were remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey this Friday (May 14).

Three other teenagers had been arrested in connection with the incident. The first, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested on May 7 on suspicion of affray.

The second, an 18-year-old man, was arrested on Monday, May 10 on suspicion of murder.

The third, a 24-year-old man, was arrested on Tuesday, May 11 on suspicion of murder.

All three have been released on bail to return at a date in early June.

Detectives continue to investigate and are appealing for anyone with information to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.