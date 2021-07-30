Daniel Laskos stabbing: Teens plead not guilty to murder

Published: 3:38 PM July 30, 2021

Six males have today - Friday, July 30 - pleaded not guilty to murder in relation to the death of Daniel Laskos - Credit: Met Police

The six teenagers charged after Daniel Laskos died in Harold Wood have pleaded not guilty to murder.

All six defendants entered a not guilty plea when appearing before the Old Bailey today (Friday, July 30).

Daniel was stabbed in Church Road, Harold Wood, on Friday, May 7; the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Joshua Kerr, 18, and Callum Hands, 19, both from Romford - as well as a 15-year-old boy - were charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on May 12.

Rakeem Green-Matthews, 18, of Romford, appeared in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on May 19 charged with murder.

Loushawn Barnes, 18, and also of Romford, appeared at the same court on May 20 charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with murder and appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court the following day (May 21).

Judge Leonard QC gave the suggested date of March 7, 2022 for a six-week trial, stressing this was the "earliest possible date".

HHJ Leonard could not proceed further with today's plea and trial preparation hearing because not all defence statements have been served as of yet.

You may also want to watch:

The judge imposed a September 3 deadline for this to be done, and fixed a new date of September 17 to continue preparations for the trial.



