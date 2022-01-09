The teenagers charged with the manslaughter of Harold Wood pensioner Josephine Smith will appear before the Old Bailey on Tuesday (January 11) - Credit: Met Police

Two teenagers charged with the manslaughter of Harold Wood pensioner Josephine Smith are to go before the Old Bailey this week.

Kai Cooper, 18, of Cleve Road in Leatherhead and a 15-year-old boy from Southend were charged after the 88-year-old died in a house fire on October 28.

Josephine - dubbed a 'fantastic' mum and gran by family - was pronounced dead at an address in Queens Park Road.

Three teenagers were initially arrested on October 31; the two charged were re-arrested on January 7 on suspicion of manslaughter and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

Both teenagers appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court yesterday, and will appear before the Old Bailey on Tuesday (January 11).

Cooper has been remanded in custody, while the 15-year-old boy has been bailed.

Both were also charged with assault by beating in relation to a separate offence on October 27 in High Road, Ilford.