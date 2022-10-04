Teens arrested after alleged robbery on train
Published: 11:28 AM October 4, 2022
- Credit: Else Kvist
Four teenagers have been arrested after an alleged robbery onboard a train near Gidea Park.
British Transport Police officers met the train at Forest Gate station after receiving a report of the alleged incident at 3.35pm yesterday (October 3).
Three teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of robbery and another was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a bladed article, police said.
All four teens were taken to police custody and enquiries are ongoing.