Teens arrested after alleged robbery on train

Michael Cox

Published: 11:28 AM October 4, 2022
Police attended Forest Gate train station yesterday afternoon (October 3)

Police attended Forest Gate train station yesterday afternoon (October 3) - Credit: Else Kvist

Four teenagers have been arrested after an alleged robbery onboard a train near Gidea Park.

British Transport Police officers met the train at Forest Gate station after receiving a report of the alleged incident at 3.35pm yesterday (October 3).

Three teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of robbery and another was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a bladed article, police said.

All four teens were taken to police custody and enquiries are ongoing.

