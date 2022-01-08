Police have named 88-year-old Josephine Smith as the woman who died in a house fire in Harold Wood on October 28. - Credit: Met Police

Two teenagers appeared in court following the death of Harold Wood pensioner Josephine Smith in Romford.

Josephine Smith, 88, was pronounced dead at a Queens Park Road address on October 28 following a house fire.

A post-mortem identified smoke inhalation as the cause of death.

Kai Cooper,18, of Cleve Road in Leatherhead and a 15-year-old male from Southend appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court today (January 8) charged with the manslaughter of Josephine Smith and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

Both were also charged with assault by beating, relating to a separate offence on October 27 in High Road, Ilford.

