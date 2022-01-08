News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Teenagers appear in court following Josephine Smith's death in Romford

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 4:34 PM January 8, 2022
Updated: 4:46 PM January 8, 2022
Harold Wood victim named

Police have named 88-year-old Josephine Smith as the woman who died in a house fire in Harold Wood on October 28. - Credit: Met Police

Two teenagers appeared in court following the death of Harold Wood pensioner Josephine Smith in Romford.

Josephine Smith, 88, was pronounced dead at a Queens Park Road address on October 28 following a house fire. 

A post-mortem identified smoke inhalation as the cause of death. 

Kai Cooper,18, of Cleve Road in Leatherhead and a 15-year-old male from Southend appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court today (January 8) charged with the manslaughter of Josephine Smith and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

Both were also charged with assault by beating, relating to a separate offence on October 27 in High Road, Ilford.
 

Romford News
Harold Wood News
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Claire Saunders, 41, has been given the British Empire Medal, which celebrates 'meritorious' actions.

Retail

BEM for Co-op manager who campaigned over supermarket staff abuse laws

Daniel Gayne

person
Thomas Fletcher

New Year Honours: Hornchurch manager and former police officer awarded BEMs

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Composite of file photos of recipients of awards in the New Year Honours

The Queen

Revealed: London New Year Honours list in full

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Muddy Verge

Havering Council

Pensioner calls on council to clean 'muddy' road verge

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon